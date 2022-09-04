PHOTOS: Move-in day for new UVic students

Students moved into their residence buildings on Sunday (Sept. 4)

One student struggles to navigate her bags through a set of barriers at the University of Victoria’s move-in day Sunday Sept. 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

After a sleepy few months, the campus at the University of Victoria was abuzz with activity over the Labour Day weekend as new students began to fill dormitories once again.

Students carried boxes, furniture and other belongings as they moved into their new on-campus homes Sunday (Sept. 4.)

Classes begin for all faculties on Sept. 7.

The university recently added a new student housing and dining building to its campus, the first of two new buildings set to open.

The building will provide an additional 398 beds for students starting this month. It brings the number of on-campus student beds to more than 2,500.

The new building will primarily benefit first-year university students. UVic has a first-year on-campus housing guarantee to help new students acclimate to campus life through living in residence.

Speaking at the opening of the new building, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang said Victoria’s tight housing market is making it hard for students to find housing.

“Students need a secure, safe space to call home, so they can focus on their studies without worry or distraction,” UVIC student Izzy Adachi said in a statement.

Students had furniture, clothes and other belongings with them at the University of Victoria’s move-in day Sunday Sept. 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Families were hauling all sorts of luggage at the University of Victoria’s move-in day Sunday Sept. 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)