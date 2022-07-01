PHOTOS: Music, food, and fun mark Canada Day in Victoria

Victoria’s Inner Harbour was packed Friday as crowds gathered to celebrate the return of in-person Canada Day activities with live music, food, and vendors. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Capital City Syncopators perform at Victoria’s Inner Harbour Friday as part of the Canada Day celebrations. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) People pose for photos on the Canada sign in Victoria’s Inner Harbour Friday as part of the Canada Day celebrations. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Victoria’s Inner Harbour was packed Friday as crowds gathered to celebrate the return of in-person Canada Day activities with live music, food, and vendors. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Claire Coupland performs at Victoria’s Inner Harbour Friday during Canada Day celebrations. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Victoria’s Inner Harbour was packed Friday as crowds gathered to celebrate the return of in-person Canada Day activities with live music, food, and vendors. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Couples dance in front of the main stage setup at Victoria’s Inner Harbour Friday as part of Canada Day celebrations. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Victoria’s Inner Harbour was packed Friday as crowds gathered to celebrate the return of in-person Canada Day activities with live music, food, and vendors. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lion Dancers with the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club perform during Canada Day celebrations Friday at Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Claire Coupland performs at Victoria’s Inner Harbour Friday during Canada Day celebrations. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour hosted in-person Canada Day celebrations for the first time in two years with plenty of live music, food, and vendors to make up for those lost years.

Ship Point featured a main stage with entertainment running from noon to around 10 p.m., with a fireworks show set to cap off the day. Crowds in the hundreds packed into the area, meandering between the stage, food trucks, and vendors, with many choosing to simply find a comfy spot on the grass to relax in the sunshine.

“It feels absolutely fabulous, but it’s a blessing and a curse because of the length of time,” said event production manager David Geertz, noting it was difficult to get experienced production staff to help put on the event after so much time had passed. “It’s been really good though, and the crews are doing a great job today.”

Geertz said the event had a strong start to the day, which featured an official opening ceremony and Canoe Landing Protocol, followed by performances by traditional Lekwungen dancers, and the national anthem.

A canoe protocol opens Victoria’s Canada Day. Watch as Mayor Lisa Helps asks permission from the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations to come ashore. #yyj pic.twitter.com/qYz6LpKTBJ — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 1, 2022

“The energy hasn’t really died, it has been a constant stream, and I think we are only going to get busier as the night goes on,” he said. “It’s just so nice to see people out enjoying it, and enjoying it without trepidation. This feels like we are back to normal.”

