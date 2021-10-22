PHOTOS: Netflix crew leaves Colwood preschool with permanent makeover

The West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool got a lasting makeover after the Netflix show Maid used it for filming in February. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew) The West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool got a lasting makeover after the Netflix show Maid used it for filming in February. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew) Before shots of the West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool show how much of a transformation it has undergone. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew) The West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool got a lasting makeover after the Netflix show Maid used it for filming in February. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew) The West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool got a lasting makeover after the Netflix show Maid used it for filming in February. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew) Before shots of the West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool show how much of a transformation it has undergone. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew)

The recently-released Netflix series Maid filmed all around Greater Victoria, but it’s had a particularly lasting impact at one Colwood preschool.

Chosen as the site of the sought-after ‘Island Kids’ daycare in the show, West Shore Parks and Recreation’s preschool got a full-blown makeover last February. Green and cream walls were turned bubblegum pink and blue and a mushroom, castle and giant tree sprung into existence in the space.

“Before it was kind of just a big empty room. This was like ‘wow,’” preschool and daycare programmer Alexandra Matthew said.

She said the show crew took over the site twice in February to set up the props and film. Staff weren’t allowed to be too close by, but Matthew said they were all in the main recreation centre looking through the windows.

“Of course we were looking for stars,” she said.

To their delight, when filming had wrapped the design crew told them they could keep the majority of the props and changes.

“So the kids came in super excited to see all the new decorations in there,” Matthew said, adding that their parents were probably just as thrilled. “It made such a change.”

The recreation centre was also featured in the show as a hospital emergency room and group counselling session space, making Matthew’s workplace an exciting spot over the last year.

“It was really great,” she said.

The cherry on top was getting to watch it all back when the show aired earlier this month.

