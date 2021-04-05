PHOTOS: No eggs in sight, but plenty of people visit Victoria beach on Easter Monday

Daffodils bloomed, waves crashed and the sun shone at Spiral Beach at the foot of Cook Street in Victoria on Easter Monday.
The pebbly beach was dotted with people enjoying the day. A group of pre-teens tested their reflexes against the waves, jumping back just in time to stay dry. Dogs revelled in the smells from two food trucks. Some friends caught up, each claiming their own driftwood log — beach-style physical distancing.
One favourite, was one person settled on a log to read the newspaper. An excellent afternoon activity.
