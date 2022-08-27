PHOTOS: North Saanich farmers bond with community at annual Flavour Trail

Raven Ransom speaks with visitors during a demonstration of how to turn flax seed into linen Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Visitors explore the garden Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail. Freshly shorn sheep hang out in a pen Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail. Kids race zucchini Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail. Visitors purchase fresh cut and dried flowers Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail. A man reads profiles on the ‘farmtrepreneurs’ Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail. A visitor tries their hand at turning flax seed into linen Saturday at the Sandown Regenerative Agriculture Centre as part of the 2022 North Saanich Flavour Trail.

North Saanich’s Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture was bustling on Saturday (Aug. 27) as the community toured the farm as part of the 2022 Flavour Trail.

The two-day event sees producers across the district welcome the community onto their lands to help foster closer relationships with the people who help keep everyone fed. Sandown served as the central hub for the tour, which features more than 20 venues.

On offer was everything from food vendors, fresh cut flowers and produce grown at the farm, sheep shearing and fibre making demonstrations, and kids activities like zucchini races.

“Your farmer’s name is as important as your doctor’s name, your dentist’s name, your banker’s name,” said Krista Larsen, program and events coordinator. “At (Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives) one of our mandates is to keep that relationship economically successful to further engage the community with events and programming.”

Jen Rashleigh, manager of partner and community engagement at Sandown, said participating in the trail for the first time this year was good timing as the farm is in it’s second growing year and ready to show off everything they have to offer.

“This is a chance to open the doors, which is what Flavour Trails is all about, so we wanted to make sure we had a big lineup of different programming here,” said Rashleigh. “We are just trying to show the full spectrum of what we do here and showcase all the ways the public can get involved. I don’t think we could be any happier with how its going so far. I’m seeing conversations and I’m seeing people trying things … those are the sorts of connections that are so important.”

For more information on Flavour Trails and what will be on offer Sunday, visit flavourtrails.com.

READ MORE: North Saanich’s Flavour Trail hosts tasty weekend celebration

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FarmingSaanich Peninsula