PHOTOS: Oak Bay High tallies nearly $40,000 for Canadian Cancer Society

Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride.

Students and staff cheered on the @TourdeRock riders this morning at @OakBayHigh. Big cheers for the principal as he shaved his beard! pic.twitter.com/vuYJf4Ntff — C. van Reeuwyk (@van_reeuwyk) October 1, 2021

@OakBayHigh raised an astonishing $37,758. Thank you for all you do! ❤ pic.twitter.com/BbiCNpi8kR — Tour de Rock (@TourdeRock) October 1, 2021

The official windup event happens Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre’s Bodine Hall and adjacent courtyard, with the band on stage around 4:30 and the team riding in at 5. The announcement of the total funds raised is expected at 6:30 p.m.

From from 5 to 7:30 p.m. residents can call 1-888-939-3333, and press option 4 to make a donation. Every gift will be matched up to a total of $25,000 by the R.G. Heimbecker Foundation.

Donate online at tourderock.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.