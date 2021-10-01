PHOTOS: Oak Bay High tallies nearly $40,000 for Canadian Cancer Society

Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride.

The official windup event happens Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre’s Bodine Hall and adjacent courtyard, with the band on stage around 4:30 and the team riding in at 5. The announcement of the total funds raised is expected at 6:30 p.m.

From from 5 to 7:30 p.m. residents can call 1-888-939-3333, and press option 4 to make a donation. Every gift will be matched up to a total of $25,000 by the R.G. Heimbecker Foundation.

Donate online at tourderock.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Don’t miss A Day in the Life Saanich Peninsula
Next story
Sooke Region Museum welcomes two new board members

Just Posted

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Swartz Bay on Sept. 24. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Swartz Bay

Representatives from Van Isle Windows celebrate a previous Torch Awards win at a gala hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island. The 2021 finalists were recently announced. (Facebook/Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island)
Better Business Bureau Torch Awards double down with annual Vancouver Island celebration

50 new self-isolation pods, like the ones used at the old Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre shelter, will be available to Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population by early November. (Courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)
50 new isolation pods coming for Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population

Vancouver Island soccer fans will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Pacific FC’s next home game if they want to be in the Starlight Stadium stands. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pacific FC last Canadian Premier League team to require fans to be vaccinated