About 70 people enjoy warm weather to kick off 2023 with the traditional Mayor’s Walk on Jan. 1 in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture)

PHOTOS: Oak Bay kicks off 2023 with a walk in the park

Warm community stroll, cookie and coffee levee mark positive start to the year

Each year kicks off with a community stroll in Oak Bay.

Well, most years – 2023 was a return to that norm as health restrictions on gatherings eased this winter.

About 70 folks took the traditional new year’s neighbourhood walk, said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. More than 100 stopped in for the levee at Oak Bay Recreation Centre afterward, enjoying conversation, coffee and cookies made by municipal staff.

READ ALSO: Builder brings saunas to Oak Bay beach popular with cold-water swimmers

 

oak bay

 

