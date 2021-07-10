PHOTOS: Oak Bay News readers respond to call for community images of pandemic

Finnley and Everly look out towards McNeill Bay. (Acia Shultz photo)

In January 2020, a respiratory disease now part of everyday repertoire officially landed in B.C.

For many, the past year’s unprecedented global health emergency is difficult to sum up in words – so the Oak Bay News and Community Association of Oak Bay asked for photos.

We invited residents to help create a collective portrait of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic through photos and children’s art. Oak Bay Snaps Back is a photo project that aims to capture the resiliency and camaraderie of community.

“I’m so grateful for Oak Bay and its beautiful nature that held us together when the world suddenly felt like it was falling apart. With fearful news coming at us from every angle, and the unknowns too big to wrap our minds around, we were never more than a short walk from nature and views that grounded us and helped put everyone back in perspective. I can’t imagine being ‘locked down’ anywhere else in the world,” said community photographer Acia Shultz.

In spring 2020 Oak Bay created space on streets for pedestrians to pass safely, businesses shifted models to keep customers in goods, and residents took to parks in record numbers. Residents documented the days and months. We share a handful here.

READ ALSO: Monterey students record their COVID-19 stories for provincial project

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

COVID-19

Brynn Weibe contemplates the uncertainty facing the world during a visit to Willows Beach. (Jules Weibe photo)

Madeleine and Charlie climb a tree in Look Bay park. (Gabriele Howard photo)

Dawn in Oak Bay Village has a European feel. (Mary McArthur photo)

The photographer connects with nature as a heron patiently waits for breakfast in the bay. (Mary McArthur photo)

Finding space in the beauty of Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)

Madeleine taught herself how to ride a unicycle. (Gabriele Howard photo)

Me and You and Social Distancing by Alison Davies, 7.

Pat Winram and her dog Reggie take on Centennial Trail at Anderson Hill Park. (Christina Johnson-Dean photo)

A February snow means flowers, snowperson and hearts for Sebastian Boudinot. (Christina Johnson-Dean photo)

Helpers and Heroes - Not a martian from outer space, but an angel of a dental hygenist named Paige. (Sheri Kawahara-Fisher photo)

Dressed for the daily outing into the village. (Karen Skowron photo)

Don’t believe the hype there’s enough TP to wipe. (Steve Mark photo)

One young man’s 20th birthday, celebrated by well-spaced young people, after his return to Oak Bay from Queens University. (Orissa Henderson photo)

Sebastian Boudinot bangs pots on the front deck as part of the 7 p.m. salute to frontline workers. (Christina Johnson-Dean photo)

Baking a strawberry rhubarb pie in a Canada flag with a heart to thank frontline workers. (Christina Johnson-Dean photo)

Another new normal, Stefan gets his groceries delivered. (Sheri Kawahara-Fisher photo)

Sebastian and Clara Boudinot wear masks to visit the toy store in Oak Bay Village. (Christina Johnson-Dean photo)

An eerily quiet Willows Beach Park. (Orissa Henderson photo)

Brownies meet outside spaced around the toadstool in Firefighters Park. (Christina Johnson-Dean photo)

Support shines from the windows of Oak Bay businesses, despite being closed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Margaret McCormack photo)

Margaret McCormick was ahead of the curve with mask rollout heading ‘back to work’ when the lockdown began in March 2020. (Margaret McCormick photo)

Working from home, with lovely distractions, becomes the new normal. (Sheri Kawahara-Fisher photo)