PHOTOS: Painted fence in Langford shows thanks for essential workers amid COVID-19

A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A painted fence in Langford is delivering a heartfelt message of thanks to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerry Sutherland, a retired RCMP officer, has lived in his neighbourhood near Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road in Langford for 26 years. He has spent 24 of those years going on regular runs down the same route and has always seen chalk messages on the sidewalk from some girls who live in the area.

“Over the years as the girls had moved in or grown up enough they used to draw on the sidewalk along their home with sayings or drawings that were enlightening to run by and see,” Sutherland said. “Now they’ve graduated.”

Sutherland said he saw the girls painting the fence not long ago. After the finished, he said he had to stop mid-run just to read it all.

The message “thank you to everyone who is working to keep things going in these trying times” was painted in large letters down the length of the fence. Below the message is a list of essential workers including medical workers, first responders, teachers, mail carriers, grocery workers and more.

Cut out hearts had also been hung in their home’s windows.

Across the community, people have been finding ways to thank essential workers, health care employees and first responders. From signs posted in the community to cheering for health care workers at 7 p.m., these acts of kindness have become a way to show appreciation for others as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Things that warm the heart. This sign is across from the #Colwood Fire Hall today. If you see things that lift your spirits around our community, please share. Let's spread the good vibes! #yyj pic.twitter.com/0QwZm1UAZZ — City of Colwood (@cityofcolwood) March 26, 2020

