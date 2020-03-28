PHOTOS: Painted fence in Langford shows thanks for essential workers amid COVID-19

A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A fence on the corner of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road has been painted to show thanks for essential service workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A painted fence in Langford is delivering a heartfelt message of thanks to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerry Sutherland, a retired RCMP officer, has lived in his neighbourhood near Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road in Langford for 26 years. He has spent 24 of those years going on regular runs down the same route and has always seen chalk messages on the sidewalk from some girls who live in the area.

“Over the years as the girls had moved in or grown up enough they used to draw on the sidewalk along their home with sayings or drawings that were enlightening to run by and see,” Sutherland said. “Now they’ve graduated.”

Sutherland said he saw the girls painting the fence not long ago. After the finished, he said he had to stop mid-run just to read it all.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: VicPD thank health care workers with 15-car salute

The message “thank you to everyone who is working to keep things going in these trying times” was painted in large letters down the length of the fence. Below the message is a list of essential workers including medical workers, first responders, teachers, mail carriers, grocery workers and more.

Cut out hearts had also been hung in their home’s windows.

Across the community, people have been finding ways to thank essential workers, health care employees and first responders. From signs posted in the community to cheering for health care workers at 7 p.m., these acts of kindness have become a way to show appreciation for others as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of LangfordCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria resident shares joy in horseshoe pitching competitions from home

Just Posted

Antibody tests could be the next step in fighting COVID-19, Island doctor says

The blood test could show if a person is recovering or has recovered from the virus

Greater Victoria resident shares joy in horseshoe pitching competitions from home

Horseshoe Pitching Online offers everyone the chance to compete

Life mimics art for actors in play about pandemic

Performers from Oak Bay theatre school see parallels with recent play based on 1918 Spanish flu

“Isolation is normal for us,” says Saanich dad with cystic fibrosis

Gordon Head man says now’s the time to approve life-saving cystic fibrosis drug

Victoria business still busy as people turn to books while in self-isolation

Russell Books says certain genres have gained popularity during COVID-19

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

Most Read