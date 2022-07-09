PHOTOS: Pulse Radio brings the groove to Esquimalt Lagoon

Crowds lounge on the beach as Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds lounge on the beach as Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds lounge on the beach as Pulse Radio performs at the Esquimalt Lagoon Saturday (July 9) as part of Colwood’s weekly beach food weekends and Saturday music. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Esquimalt Lagoon was filled with the sounds of summer tunes and the smells of food trucks once again over the weekend as Colwood’s beach food weekends and music Saturdays continue.

Saturday (July 9) saw Pulse Radio take to the stage, with the beautiful beach and setting sun as the backdrop for their set. Despite cloudy skies and a cool sea breeze, plenty of people came out to enjoy the evening with some live entertainment.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May until Sept. 2, the lagoon features a rotating roster of food trucks on site from noon until 7 p.m., and Saturday’s get the added bonus of live musical performances from 5 to 7 p.m.

Upcoming Saturday beach days are scheduled to feature food by Deadbeetz, Mama Rosies Filipino Cuisine, Road Treasure Treats, and Greek on the Street, and musical performances by Nautical Disaster and Rock of Ages.

July 30 sees the regular Saturday evening entertainment replaced by the all-day festival Eats and Beats, headlined this year by Said the Whale.

For the complete food and music schedule, visit colwood.ca.

READ MORE: Astrocolor completes lineup for Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

beachesCity of Colwood,Live musicWest Shore