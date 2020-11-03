PHOTOS: Pumpkins pop up along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood

Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A crop of Halloween pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood.

Carved creations of all shapes and sizes can be spotted near the Havenswood Park entrance. Pumpkins with braces, toothpicks for teeth and a pumpkin eating another pumpkin were some of the most eye-catching of the bunch.

