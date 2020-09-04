PHOTOS: Readers burst with pride over towering sunflowers

A sunflower snapped from the balcony. (Courtesy Margy Grant) These sunflowers, reaching past the deck railing above, are still growing. (Courtesy Gary Bryan) An 11-foot Lemon Queen Sunflower, as measured by local painter Alain Stefani, towers on Kings Road in Saanich. (Courtesy Adam Kreek) (Courtesy Alina Fisher)

Without benefit of the various fall fairs around the region to show off inspiring garden creations, a photo of a stunning sunflower in Saanich inspired readers to send us some of their flower shots.

Black Press Media is always interested in sharing your view of your community. As such, we invite you to send us photos of your tallest sunflower, largest pumpkin, cutest scarecrow and any other natural or homemade creation you deem blue-ribbon worthy.

Please email your submissions to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca for a chance to have them featured on our websites and possibly in our papers.

