PHOTOS: Residents get dirty to support Oak Bay urban tree canopy

Oak Bay parks manager Chris Hyde-Lay called it a great success as residents planted a dozen new Garry oaks and a plethora of native shrubs on Sunday (Nov. 7) in Thaywun/Bowker Creek park.

The trees and shrubbery will grow to provide shade over the creek, improving its potential as a habitat for salmon, with eggs set to be placed in the creek in early 2022.

