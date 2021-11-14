PHOTOS: Residents get dirty to support Oak Bay urban tree canopy

A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay.
Oak Bay parks manager Chris Hyde-Lay called it a great success as residents planted a dozen new Garry oaks and a plethora of native shrubs on Sunday (Nov. 7) in Thaywun/Bowker Creek park.
The trees and shrubbery will grow to provide shade over the creek, improving its potential as a habitat for salmon, with eggs set to be placed in the creek in early 2022.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.