PHOTOS: Saanich retirement community, local students team up for Halloween event

Berwick House Retirement Community is making the most of the season, hosting its fifth annual Great Pumpkin Walk.

Families and others are invited to drop by Berwick House at 4062 Shelbourne St. between 6:30 and 8 pm. tonight (Oct. 28). Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary School carved 60 pumpkins, which are on display in the garden outside the complex, along with many spooky decorations.

Children in attendance receive goodie bags for Halloween.

