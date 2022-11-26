PHOTOS: Santa arrives in Victoria with 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus smile and wave to the thousands of people who lined Government and Douglas streets Saturday (Nov. 26) to take in the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade, stopping occasionally to serenade the crowds with a quick Christmas carol. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Santa and Mrs. Claus smile and wave to the thousands of people who lined Government and Douglas streets Saturday (Nov. 26) to take in the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade, stopping occasionally to serenade the crowds with a quick Christmas carol. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
BC Transit’s festive holiday bus makes its way down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)BC Transit’s festive holiday bus makes its way down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A pair of decorative reindeer sit atop a float heading down Government Street with the decorated B.C. legislature buildings in the background Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)A pair of decorative reindeer sit atop a float heading down Government Street with the decorated B.C. legislature buildings in the background Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A holiday-themed pirate ship passes down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)A holiday-themed pirate ship passes down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Dancers smile and wave as they take a break from dancing and walk down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Dancers smile and wave as they take a break from dancing and walk down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
An historic City of Victoria fire truck makes its way down Government Street with the decorated B.C. legislature buildings in the background Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)An historic City of Victoria fire truck makes its way down Government Street with the decorated B.C. legislature buildings in the background Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Some festively dressed dogs ride in an equally festive motorcycle side car as it heads down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Some festively dressed dogs ride in an equally festive motorcycle side car as it heads down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A holiday float moves down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)A holiday float moves down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
One of the bands participating in the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade marches down Government Street on Saturday (Nov. 26). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)One of the bands participating in the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade marches down Government Street on Saturday (Nov. 26). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy marches down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy marches down Government Street Saturday (Nov. 26) as part of the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
The holidays got underway on Saturday (Nov. 26) night, as the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Light Parade made its way through downtown Victoria.

Despite the cool drizzle, thousands of onlookers lined Government and Douglas streets as around 50 different floats and groups made their way from the B.C. legislature to Fisgard Street.

Emergency vehicles from around Greater Victoria, boats, trucks, tractors and motorcycles lit up the streets with their bright and festive decorations while onlookers young and old cheered on.

Bands of all sorts marched without skipping a beat and dancers paused occasionally to show off their moves while volunteers handed out candy to children who eagerly stretched out their arms in anticipation.

Smiles were on nearly every face throughout the night, but of course the biggest smiles and cheers were saved for the parade’s last and most important float.

With his sleigh perched atop a float, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus officially arrived for the holiday season with smiles, waves and even some singing of Christmas carols for the crowds.

The Clauses will be on hand in the Hudson Holiday Plaza (1701 Douglas St.) on Nov. 27 for photos, entertainment, and local vendors.

