PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood firefighters collect donations for food bank

Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. Members collected donations for the Goldstream Food Bank while spreading some holiday cheer. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. Members collected donations for the Goldstream Food Bank while spreading some holiday cheer. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Colwood firefighters Dean Gaschermann (right) and Steve Clarke collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Colwood firefighters Dean Gaschermann (right) and Steve Clarke collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Santa Claus was spotted waving to nearby residents passing Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Santa Claus was spotted waving to nearby residents passing Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association collected donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association collected donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

With the days counting down until Christmas, Santa took time to lend a helping hand by spreading some holiday cheer in Colwood Sunday.

Although the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association had to cancel its annual Santa Go Round because of COVID-19, firefighters came up with a drive-thru style idea to keep the tradition alive this year.

They collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank at City Hall on Sunday.

“It feels great to bring a smile to these kids’ faces, especially during the holidays,” said Brian Monaghan, president of Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. “We knew we didn’t want to cancel the event, so we followed all the protocols necessary to make sure these kids could see Santa.”

READ MORE: Santa lends a hand during beach cleanup in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ColwoodColwood Fire RescueSanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A warm and fuzzy Christmas gift from WorkLink on the West Shore

Just Posted

Snow falling on Highway 1 Monday morning at South Shawnigan Lake Road. Environment Canada’s Monday morning snowfall warning says up to 25 centimetres could fall on higher elevation areas of Greater Victoria. (Drive BC)
Snow falling on Malahat Drive, up to 25 cm expected

Snowfall warning issued for Greater Victoria’s higher elevations, five cm for lower regions

A B.C. provincial court judge has given a 180-day conditional sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to publishing intimate images of his ex-wife. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.)
No jail time for Greater Victoria man who published intimate images of ex-wife

Images were taken without her consent while on their honeymoon

According to the 2020 BC Child Poverty Report Card from First Call, 8,690 children lived in poverty in Greater Victoria in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nearly 10,000 Greater Victoria children lived in poverty in 2018

BC Child Poverty Report Card shows rates highest for visible minorities

Jennifer Isaac, external relations supervisor for WorkLink Employment Society Westshore, is all smiles with some of the socks staff donated through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)
A warm and fuzzy Christmas gift from WorkLink on the West Shore

Dandelion Society and Sooke Shelter receive timely sock donation

Greater Victoria magician Jason Verners is performing an online show Jan. 5, using a new high-tech format. (Courtesy Jason Verners)
Virtual magic takes Victoria’s Verners to the next level

Interactive Jan. 5 show via Moment House aims to stretch beyond typical streaming platform

After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

CORE Landscape Products’ work at a California home. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography
Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

Comox eco-landscaping firm also on Property Brothers’ spinoff again with ‘American royalty’

Most Read