Greg Kyle, who lives at Metchosin’s Pedder Bay RV campgrounds, spent Sunday afternoon cleaning out his boat with 16-year-old dog, Archie. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Karim (left) and Kim Amorim just returned from spotting some pelicans while out on the waters near Pedder Bay in Metchosin. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) A seagull claims its spot on a stranger’s boat in Metchosin’s Pedder Bay marina. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) A man guts a fish he freshly caught while at Metchosin’s Pedder Bay marina. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Sasha Rogers from Victoria spent his Sunday stand-up paddleboarding in Metchosin’s Pedder Bay for the first time. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A handful of boaters spent their Sunday afternoon at Pedder Bay Marina. The cries of seagulls, the creaks of the dock and the hum of boat motors filled the air at the quaint Metchosin cove.

READ MORE: Beach-goers soak up the sun at Cadboro Bay

mailto:aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Boat HarbourDistrict of Metchosin