PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in Greater Victoria

Readers share thier images of the season from around the south Island

Tulips in the Inner Harbour shine in front of the BC Legislature. (Neil Dickie photo)

With the sun shining and spring in the air, many people are looking for a safe escape from their homes.

While public gatherings larger than 50 people have been banned, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the order does not apply to environments which allow for safe distance between people (approximately two metres).

Check out this selection of images captured by walkers across Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Signs of spring sprout in Victoria

READ ALSO: Life goes on – Victorians enjoy the outdoors amid COVID-19 pandemic



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Neither Mother Nature nor green thumb had a hand in these flowers, but they greeted a Saanich News carrier who describes the art as ‘inviting and cheerful.’ (Evelyn Jewsbury photo)

A creek rushes through Central Saanich’s Centennial Park. (Arlene Antonik photo)

A sign of spring brightens the streetscape in Langford. (Margaret Wood photo)

Gary Davies captures the vista from the beach near Roberts Point in Sidney with Mt. Baker standing tall over it all.