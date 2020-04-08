Tulips in the Inner Harbour shine in front of the BC Legislature. (Neil Dickie photo)

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in Greater Victoria

Readers share thier images of the season from around the south Island

With the sun shining and spring in the air, many people are looking for a safe escape from their homes.

While public gatherings larger than 50 people have been banned, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the order does not apply to environments which allow for safe distance between people (approximately two metres).

Check out this selection of images captured by walkers across Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Signs of spring sprout in Victoria

READ ALSO: Life goes on – Victorians enjoy the outdoors amid COVID-19 pandemic


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Neither Mother Nature nor green thumb had a hand in these flowers, but they greeted a Saanich News carrier who describes the art as ‘inviting and cheerful.’ (Evelyn Jewsbury photo)

A creek rushes through Central Saanich’s Centennial Park. (Arlene Antonik photo)

A sign of spring brightens the streetscape in Langford. (Margaret Wood photo)

Gary Davies captures the vista from the beach near Roberts Point in Sidney with Mt. Baker standing tall over it all.

Spring erupts along the Sidney waterfront. (Gary Davies photo)

Previous story
Greater Victoria sheriffs, local business deliver food to those struggling with mental health
Next story
Canoe found in men’s public bathroom in Cadboro-Gyro Park

Just Posted

COVID-19: Saanich company joins nation-wide effort to produce 30,000 ventilators

StarFish Medical using a ‘purpose-driven design for rapid manufacturing,’ CEO says

Judge rejects pandemic as reason to grant bail to immunocompromised prisoner

Esquimalt man told there are more health risks for addicts on the street than there are in jail

Canoe found in men’s public bathroom in Cadboro-Gyro Park

‘Please do not park your canoe in our bathrooms,’ say Saanich parks staff

Investigators seek witnesses in death of Langford woman Angela Dalman

Police seek out dash cam footage, home security videos and neighbourhood witnesses

Sidney senior welcomes outreach phone calls from charity

A long-time user of Sidney’s SHOAL Centre, praises Beacon Community Services

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Traffic is being diverted around Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue

Thieves steal $5,000 worth of cigarettes and candy from semi trailer in Nanaimo

Culprits hit truckload in shipping company storage yard on Old Victoria Road on Monday

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Most Read