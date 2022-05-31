PHOTOS: Swiftsure sets sail near Victoria dedicated to longtime leader

Lunita, under the leadership of John Comuzzi, sailed to third in the Swiftsure Inshore Classic held Saturday, May 22. (John Clarke photo)

Beachgoers in Victoria noted the sails of Swiftsure filling the waters surrounding Clover Point the last weekend of May.

Victoria’s Inner Harbour filled with racers making final adjustments Friday (May 27).

Dozens of sailors hit the water Saturday when the Swiftsure International Yacht Race, hosted by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Oak Bay, set sail after three years grounded.

Captained by Peter Dennis, the RVYC vessel Setri sailed to first place in the Juan de Fuca division (monohulls PHRF 40 or higher) in the 2022 Swiftsture International Yacht Race.

Setri was among several vessels out of the RVYC that finished the race, including Maverick which finished third in the Cape Flattery race under the leadership of Marda Phelps. Light Scout captained by Kirk Palmer finished fifth in the same race.

Swiftsure 2022 was dedicated to Bill Conconi, who chaired Swiftsure International Yacht Race for 18 years.

Find the full results online at https://www.swiftsure.org.

