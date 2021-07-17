PHOTOS: The view from Kohweechela – Oak Bay’s island park

The view from Oak Bay’s island park Mary Tod Island or Kohweechela. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)The view from Oak Bay’s island park Mary Tod Island or Kohweechela. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Beach Hotel and its neighbours as seen from Kohweechela. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Oak Bay Beach Hotel and its neighbours as seen from Kohweechela. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Geese at Mary Tod Island in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Geese at Mary Tod Island in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Marina as seen from park Mary Tod Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Oak Bay Marina as seen from park Mary Tod Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head (or Spewhung) as seen from park Mary Tod Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head (or Spewhung) as seen from park Mary Tod Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Kayakers off Mary Tod Island or Kohweechela. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Kayakers off Mary Tod Island or Kohweechela. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Glenlyon Norfolk’s junior school as seen from Kohweechela. Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Glenlyon Norfolk’s junior school as seen from Kohweechela. Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
An Oak Bay park 100 metres out to sea is frequently called Jimmy Chicken Island, officially known as Mary Tod Island – its oldest name in spoken history is Kohweechela.

A natural park of more than six acres, it’s accessible only by boat, though it’s certainly well visited, if the dog poop and empty beverage containers are an indication. There are no dog restrictions in the park.

The park offers panoramic views of both Oak Bay and the adjacent islands.

