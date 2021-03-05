PHOTOS: Warm weather brings Sooke’s Whiffin Spit to life

June Saxe, 2, enjoys the sunny shoreline at Whiffin Spit with her dad on March 5. The family had come out from Victoria for a day in the sunshine. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Many came out to take in the warm breeze at Whiffin Spit March 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Joe Russell and dogs Blue (left) and Ella (right) enjoyed the coastline at Sooke’s Whiffin Spit March 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A mother-daughter duo takes on the sea at Whiffin Spit March 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Ray Creasser (left) and Elinor Creasser (right) came from Metchosin to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a walk at Whiffin Spit. The pair marvelled at the warm, spring-like weather. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) An Anna’s Hummingbird chirps from a tall branch at Whiffin Spit. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) An Anna’s Hummingbird chirps from a tall branch at Whiffin Spit. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Sooke residents Alyssa Blatchford and Ryu, a Siberian husky, take in the calm waves at Whiffin Spit the afternoon of March 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Sooke residents Alyssa Blatchford and Ryu, a Siberian husky, take in the calm waves at Whiffin Spit the afternoon of March 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Sooke residents, visitors and canines enjoyed a warm day at Whiffin Spit March 5.

The temperature hovered around 11 degrees and drew paddle boarders, hummingbirds and visitors of all ages. Whiffin Spit, a narrow coastal walkway near the Sooke Harbour, is almost a mile long and boasts a variety of shorebirds and sea mammals. In it’s earliest history, the area is believed to have been a lookout post for the T’Sou-ke Nation before becoming a hub for the fishing industry and finally, the nature walk as it is known and loved today.

