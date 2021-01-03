PHOTOS: West Shore skatepark dream inches closer to reality one bottle at a time

Jimmy Miller (left) and members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Jimmy Miller believes patience and persistence is the key to getting anything done, especially when it comes to building a skatepark on the West Shore.

The spokesperson of WestShore Skatepark Coalition (WSC) spent his Sunday with a handful of volunteers in the parking lot of the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood for a bottle drive.

On Jan. 3, dozens of vehicles dropped off their bags filled to the brim with cans, glasses and beer bottles.

Miller has been pushing for the return of a skatepark since the last one the West Shore was torn down in 2015.

“Skateboarding has been a way to keep sane,” said Miller in a previous comment. “It’s an outlet. As a father, it’s something I find myself doing more and more with my kids.”

Although the WSC was able to raise over $9,000 at their bottle drive in August, it only puts a small dent in the $306,400 expected to be funded by the community alone.

Miller pointed out that the WSC is still waiting to hear from Langford and Metchosin to confirm their financial support, as View Royal, Colwood and Highlands have already agreed to be part of five West Shore municipalities to fund 60 per cent of the project.

“One concern of mine would be the longer we wait, we don’t know if the final cost might rise,” said Miller.

The estimated cost jumped an additional $166,000 in late 2019, due to the cost of concrete and inflation. The WSC has applied for multiple grants, but Miller said he doesn’t want to get his hopes up yet.

“Our mantra is not ‘if’, but ‘when’,” said Miller. “It’s a real test of one’s perseverance. This is a long game and although I would love to make it shorter, we’re in it for the long haul to win it.”

The WSC launched a GoFundMe page in March 2019 that has raised about $1,800 of its $25,000 goal.

