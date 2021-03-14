PHOTOS: What’s in a name? Boats at Oak Bay Marina run the gamut

Time for a Sea Esta, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)Time for a Sea Esta, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Seven C’s, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Seven C’s, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Make and Mend, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Make and Mend, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Velvet Hammer, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Velvet Hammer, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
It’s Miller Time, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)It’s Miller Time, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Martini Time, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)Martini Time, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The nameplate of the Slow Loris, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The nameplate of the Slow Loris, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Puff, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Puff, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Zero-G, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Zero-G, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Mad Hatter, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Mad Hatter, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Knot-Yo Cheese, at Oak Bay Marina. (Photo by Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Knot-Yo Cheese, at Oak Bay Marina. (Photo by Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Diving Pig, at Oak Bay Marina. (Photo by Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Diving Pig, at Oak Bay Marina. (Photo by Don Descoteau/News Staff)
The Brama, at Oak Bay Marina. (Photo by Don Descoteau/News Staff)The Brama, at Oak Bay Marina. (Photo by Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A stroll around any local marina reveals a variety of boat names, inspired by people both real and fictional, entertainment references, turns of phrases and more.

Oak Bay Marina is no different with humorous and clever monikers. At one point during a recent boating season, boat names there were inspired by beer, sleep, small animals and gravity. Pick your favourite out of those we photographed on the day.

READ ALSO: It took two years, $500,000 to build Oak Bay Marina in 1964

Better yet, send us a photo of your unusual boat name, whether it’s your own craft or one that impressed you, to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca. Or simply post the photo in a comment on Facebook at the bottom of this story.

 

