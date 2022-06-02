A server sets up the outside patio for Frankie’s Modern Diner in this file photo. The Picnics and Patios campaign is returning for the month of June in Greater Victoria to help encourage residents to shop and eat local for a chance to win a free meal. (Black Press Media file photo)

A server sets up the outside patio for Frankie’s Modern Diner in this file photo. The Picnics and Patios campaign is returning for the month of June in Greater Victoria to help encourage residents to shop and eat local for a chance to win a free meal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Picnics and Patio campaign returning to Greater Victoria

Diners will have a chance to get a free meal out in the sun

After the success of last year’s inaugural edition, Greater Victoria’s Picnics and Patios Campaign is returning in June, offering residents a chance to score a free meal out in the sunshine.

Organized through a partnership between the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, Destination Greater Victoria, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Victoria Business Association, City of Victoria, Used.ca and Sysco, the event runs June 7 to 29 on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Throughout the campaign, representatives from the organizing groups and regional personalities will be visiting local restaurants, pubs, and bars across the region to surprise lucky patrons by paying for their meals as part of an effort to encourage residents to eat and support local.

“Last year’s Picnics and Patios Campaign was a great promotion at a very difficult time for many small businesses in our community. It was such a success that we heard many of these same businesses wanted to bring it back again this year,” said Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

“Picnics and Patios is a fun way to showcase these establishments and encourage visitors and residents to support our local entrepreneurs.”

For more information on the campaign, and to learn how to be entered into a weekly prize draw, visit victoriachamber.ca.

READ MORE: Province patio extension means Oak Bay eateries enjoy outdoor spaces to 2023

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriarestaurantSummerTourism

Previous story
Summer market hits Oak Bay Avenue with Cops for Cancer spinner
Next story
Victoria brain injury fundraiser lets employees ‘drop their boss’ 46 metres in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The public is being warned about an aggressive black bear that was in Mount Wells Regional Park on June 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Aggressive black bear charges toward hiker at Langford area park

A rainbow is seen above the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after a day-long ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announcement that 215 suspected unmarked graves had been detected at the former residential school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Order of nuns that staffed residential schools to pass records to Royal B.C. Museum

The yellow zones currently only allow for single-family dwellings. The missing middle initiative looks to change that. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Coming Victoria motion looks to reverse missing middle timeline delays

A server sets up the outside patio for Frankie’s Modern Diner in this file photo. The Picnics and Patios campaign is returning for the month of June in Greater Victoria to help encourage residents to shop and eat local for a chance to win a free meal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Picnics and Patio campaign returning to Greater Victoria