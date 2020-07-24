Firefighters participate in a photo shoot for Balfour’s Friends annual calendar. (Twitter/Central Saanich Fire Department)

Pig, pup, pony all make appearance in Central Saanich fire photo shoot

Animals featured as part of the Balfour’s Friends Foundation calendar fundraiser

Central Saanich firefighters and a few furry friends appear in the Balfour’s Friends Foundation annual calendar.

In a Twitter post, the department alerted residents of a photo shoot for the calendar. The post features a pig, a pony, pups, a calf and a horse alongside firefighters.

The non-profit foundation relies on donations to provide supplementary aid for pet owners in need, so they can ensure proper veterinary care. Pet owners must be able to show financial need and their veterinarian or veterinary clinic must contact the foundation to request funds.

The calendar costs $10. To find where to purchase them visit balfoursfriendsfoundation.webs.com.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Fire Dept. now sun powered – good for budget and environment

 

