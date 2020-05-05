Pirate ship sails through Esquimalt streets to spread cheer Saturday

A little taste of Buccaneer Days takes to the streets Saturday in Esquimalt.
People are finding innovative ways to celebrate during a pandemic doing its best to keep people apart and this weekend that means a small parade thanks to the Morgana float.
The Morgana Pirate Ship, awarded best decorated vehicle during last year’s Buccaneer Days parade, tours the community Saturday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m. from Lockley Road in Esquimalt.
Owners Mark Miller and Lance Jesson along with the crew of Morgana volunteered their time to bring a little cheer to the community.
Buccaneer Days was set to take place May 8 to 10 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19.
