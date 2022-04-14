Poetry Walk shares work of local authors

The Sooke public library’s first Poetry Walk will highlight the words local writers want to share through the windows of their community.

From April 19 to the end of the month, local businesses will display poems written by a group of authors selected from submissions to the Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL).

Each participating location will have a board set up in the window with the work of a contributing poet, said April Ripley, customer service librarian-adult services for VIRL.

“The Sooke Poetry Walk coincides with National Poetry Month, and gives people an opportunity to discover the works of local writers and features a special contribution by Juan de Fuca Poet laureate Wendy Morton,” Ripley said.

Other local writers selected for the Sooke Poetry Walk include Tara Seguin, Lynda Moore, Clare Winstanley, Kathryn Guthrie, W.M. Herring, di clay, Richard Ashton, Kim Poirier, Sabrina L’Heureux, Doni Eve, Linda M. Green Abraham, Jim Bottomley, Allie Picketts, and Anike Lacerte.

Their works will be featured at the Sooke branch of the VIRL, Sooke Chamber of Commerce, Sooke Laundromat, Coast Capital Savings, Serious Coffee, Sooke Fitness, Sooke News Mirror, RBC, Stick in the Mud Coffee House, Village Food Market, A Sea of Bloom, Sooke Region Museum and Sooke Eyecare.

The Sooke Poetry Walk is presented by the Sooke branch of VIRL, in partnership with Sooke Writers’ Collective and Sooke Region Literacy Project.

READ: Sooke at low end of high home prices



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter