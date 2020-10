The poppy campaign is officially underway with the first of the pins issued in a Langford ceremony Friday.

Norm Scott, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, pinned the first poppy to launch the annual Poppy Campaign. He pinned George Baker, who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1953 to 1989. Baker said it was an honour to be chosen for something so significant for veterans.

Remembrance DayVeterans