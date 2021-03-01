UPDATED: Poster popping up in Island communities falsely claiming COVID restrictions are over

Unattributed poster claims COVID restrictions ended March 1; Island Health responds

This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.

This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.

Article updated with response from Island Health

***

An unattributed poster claiming all COVID restrictions have been lifted as of today (March 1) is spreading false information.

The poster, which started circulating in the Comox Valley last week, and has since been discovered in other communities on Vancouver Island, claims that as of March 1, social distancing, mask-wearing, and gathering limits will no longer be enforced.

“The information in these signs is false and the Provincial Health Officer’s orders and guidelines with respect to COVID-19 remain in effect,” said Island Health in an emailed response. “Up-to-date and accurate information on these Orders and guidelines can be found https://bit.ly/2OawQkH.”

