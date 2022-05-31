Pride Month being celebrated in Saanich in June

The newly painted rainbow mural at Saanich municipal hall offers a colourful welcome to all visitors and employees. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Visitors and staff at the District of Saanich may have noticed a colourful new look to the sidewalk at the municipal hall’s rear entrance.

The rainbow mural is part of the municipality’s celebration of Pride Month in June, which kicks off officially on Wednesday (June 1) with a flag-raising ceremony at the site at 10 a.m.

Along with the Victoria Pride Society and the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria, the municipality is also co-hosting the inaugural Pride in the Park event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Beckwith Park. It’s a free event featuring a variety of information displays, entertainment, food and family friendly activities.

Saanich bills the event as another way to create opportunities for visibility, collaboration, ongoing conversations and celebration in working toward equity for all people of diverse gender and sexual identities.

ALSO READ: Victoria Pride Society refocuses festival on 2SLGBTQIA+ community

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichPride