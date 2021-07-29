Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria deliver final $25,000 cheque for VGH

Members of the Victoria Hospital Foundation presented Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria with a $25,000 check July 29, pictured with 13-year-old pediatric patient Brynn. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Members of the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria happily presented the final instalment of a 10-year, $250,000 charitable commitment to Victoria General Hospital’s pediatric unit on Thursday (July 29) at the Oak Bay Fire Hall.

“An association committed to supporting one area of care – specifically our tiniest patients on the Island – is so special,” Victoria Hospitals Foundation executive director Avery Brohman said, praising the firefighters group.

Executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation Avery Brohman said 40 per cent of Victoria General Hospital equipment was made possible through donations. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Through annual contributions of $25,000 over the last decade, the firefighters funded cardiac ultrasound machines, patient monitors, stretchers and other equipment vital to the patient journey and advanced care at VGH, Brohman added.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria firefighters team up with premier for fallen firefighters memorial

“Ninety-eight per cent of children treated on the Island can stay on the Island,” she said, thanks to donations covering the cost of nearly half the hospital’s equipment. “Every day, our hospitals are at capacity, so this access to healthcare equipment is vital.”

Those children include 13-year-old Brynn, who was treated for a staph infection at VGH six months ago. Brynn would be woken every four hours through the night to have her temperature taken using an oral thermometer. Donations have since allowed the hospital to purchase thermometers that scan the forehead to measure body temperature.

READ ALSO: Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

“There were so many kids and everyone in the hospital was trying their hardest to make sure everyone was taken care of,” Brynn said of her experience.

Although this marked the final year of a commitment made in 2010, firefighter Frank Williams said it was by no means the association’s last donation to the foundation, noting that another commitment could be announced by this October.

“A lot of our members actually contributed from their own paychecks so we could find the funds to donate,” Williams said.

“When I look back at the advancements that have been made (at VGH) over the last 10 years, I think of the professional firefighters and know that they’ve helped save lives in more ways than one because of this,” Brohman said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

firefightersVictoria Hospitals Foundation