Jenny Paiva and Wade Feenstra with Access records shred some documents at Tillicum Centre during a previous event. Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is hosting a Shred-a-thon on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Protect your personal information at Shred-a-thon 2020
Hosted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, event will take over Tillicum Centre parking lot
Protect your identity and personal information while clearing out old paperwork.
Shred-a-thon 2020, hosted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, takes place Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Residents can bring their documents to the Tillicum Centre parking lot where crews will safely dispose of it.
The service is provided by cash donation, with the suggested donation of $10 per box.
