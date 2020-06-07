Do you know how much time elapsed between the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement and their wedding day? (Black Press Media File).

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

June tends to be a popular month for weddings in Canada.

While large gatherings are not allowed this summer as a result of physical distancing directives, couples are still choosing to say “I do.”

Take some time to test your knowledge with a dozen questions on weddings and marriage.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring gardens

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In 1971, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. Who was his bride? (File photo)

McKenna Lesiuk models a wedding dress from Red Velvet Bridal at the Okanagan Hitched Wedding & Events Affair, which took place at the Okanagan College in Kelowna, B.C. on Jan. 6, 2018 (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Former WHL goalie speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Just Posted

Victoria utility poles turn open-air art gallery after concert, event posters dry up

‘We just wanted to put some art up for the sake of just putting art out’

Former WHL goalie speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer, who lives in Victoria, shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

Saanich hockey player have to wait for Brick tourney

Players stay sharp with backyard ‘rink’

Public consultation of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches continues despite COVID-19

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association conducting the study, gathering community feedback

Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public

Extra measures set in place to ensure user safety

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Vancouver Island First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash

Dust obscured driver’s vision on logging road with destructive reputation

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Most Read