The UVic Vikes draw a big crowd at CARSA for the preseason Canada West game in this 2017 photo. While the size of public gatherings is still restricted, COVID-19 regulations have been relaxed slightly and some people are longing for the time when they are able to congregate once again. (APShutter.com/UVicVikes)

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Over the past week, some of the COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed slightly in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

For those who have longed for the company of others, this is a time to reconnect with loved ones, face to face.

And for those who cherish empty spaces, there are still plenty of paces where one can go to be alone.

Here are a few questions about crowded places and wide open spaces.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich looks at creative alternatives after popular summer events cancelled

Just Posted

Saanich looks at creative alternatives after popular summer events cancelled

Residents likely to be invited to celebrate virtually, at home, mayor says

Oak Bay launches webpage to help residents connect

Social media-style page there to share energy, ideas

Saanich police ticket ten drivers in one morning at McKenzie Interchange

Two vehicles also impounded for excessive speeding

Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

Increase in bear, cougar sightings common for springtime

What life is like inside Victoria hospitals two months into pandemic

As of May 18, only one Vancouver Island patient remains in hospital with COVID-19

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

No tsunami expected, Earthquake Canada says

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Most Read