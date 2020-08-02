The Pacific Dogwood is the flower of British Columbia. What is British Columbia’s official tree? (Walter Seigmund/Wikicommons)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Monday, Aug. 3 was British Columbia Day, a day to celebrate this amazing province.

In honour of the day and the province, here are a few questions about British Columbia, provincial landmarks, symbols and historical facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The British Columbia flag is a distinctive image in this province. When was this flag adopted? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
A Day in the Life Oak Bay

Just Posted

Canada geese a scourge on Greater Victoria farmers

Immediate and long-term solutions needed, says Saanich farmer

Three Peninsula businesses celebrate longevity

MD Charlton in North Saanich celebrates 40th anniversary this year

A Day in the Life Oak Bay

This photo feature takes you on a visual tour of Oak Bay

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

MISSING: Saanich police search for 25-year-old last seen July 31

Yuhan Jin thought to be travelling by foot or bus, carrying two suitcases

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Most Read