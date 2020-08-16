Members of the RCMP attend an incident in Penticton in 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canada’s national police force has enjoyed a long history and Canada is one of the few places in the world where a police force is one of its national symbols.

Around the world, the image of the Mountie, wearing the traditional red serge uniform, is instantly recognizable as an image of Canada.

In recognition of the force’s 100th anniversary, here are a few questions about the RCMP.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich Peninsula Lions food bank receives $5,000 donation

Just Posted

Painting portraits by numbers in Metchosin

Metchosin-based group’s participation flourishes online

Young Oak Bay singer shines in summer of COVID

10-year-old Dashel Scott to play 12th concert

Saanich Peninsula Lions food bank receives $5,000 donation

Recent donation came from Western Forest Products

Victoria research team developing tool to find ‘hidden’ COVID cases

New model will allow for early detection of second wave

Ministry opens southbound loop exit at McKenzie Interchange

Traffic pattern change, new signage to direct drivers to correct lanes

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Most Read