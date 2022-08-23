Hundreds gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the steps of the B.C. legislature back in February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Hundreds gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the steps of the B.C. legislature back in February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Rally, picnic in Greater Victoria mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

Legislature rally set for Aug. 24, party at Gyro Park Aug. 27

Those from Ukraine and supporters plan a pair of events in Greater Victoria to mark that country’s independence.

A rally at the legislature marks Ukrainian Independence Day on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. Organizers hope to see a crowd along Belleville Street carrying flags and banners as the voice of Ukraine to honour people fighting for freedom, according to the Ukraine Help Vancouver Island organization.

Last year, Ukraine celebrated its 30th anniversary of independence.

This year newcomers to Canada can celebrate with a joint picnic and celebration at Cadboro-Gyro Park on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit ukrainehelpvi.ca to learn more.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian couple, daughter land in North Saanich with hopes of building a ‘big, happy family’

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Central Saanich girls turn lemonade to cash for Ukrainians

Just Posted

Hundreds gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the steps of the B.C. legislature back in February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Rally, picnic in Greater Victoria mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

Angela Dalman is being remembered as a shining light by her loved ones as her killer is sentenced to life with no parole for 14 years. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)
Man who killed Langford mother gets life in jail, no parole for 14 years

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for witnesses or video footage after a string of break-ins last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay break-in suspect claimed to be letting out the family’s dog

Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state after being struck in a Saanich crosswalk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman who struck Saanich girl Leila Bui in a crosswalk granted full parole

Pop-up banner image