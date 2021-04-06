A rare Hooded Oriole was spotted visiting a hummingbird feeder in Sidney, by resident Stan Coe. The photo has been flagged on the BC Rare Bird Alert website, stating the bird was visiting Coe’s property from Feb. 16 to March 17, but has not been seen again since. (Photo courtesy of Stan Coe)

A rare Hooded Oriole was spotted visiting a hummingbird feeder in Sidney, by resident Stan Coe. The photo has been flagged on the BC Rare Bird Alert website, stating the bird was visiting Coe’s property from Feb. 16 to March 17, but has not been seen again since. (Photo courtesy of Stan Coe)

Rare bird spotted visiting a backyard feeder in Sidney

Hooded 0rioles are generally found in hotter climates, local bird watcher says

You never know what kind of flying friend you might draw in, just by adding a touch of sweetness to your yard.

A rare bird was spotted visiting a feeder in Sidney by resident Stan Coe, who shared a photo with the Peninsula News Review.

The photo was published in the paper, and local birders quickly realized the bird had been misidentified as an American Goldfinch. Barbara Begg, a bird watcher from North Saanich, identified the bird as a rare hooded oriole.

“I think there’s been about 26 records of this bird in B.C., and certainly not many on the Island. I can think of about four or five around the Greater Victoria area,” said Begg. “I spoke with the fellow who took the photo, and went over to take a look, but did not see this particular one myself.”

The photo has been flagged on the BC Rare Bird Alert website, noting the bird was visiting Coe’s property from Feb. 16 to March 17, but has not been seen again since.

“A hooded oriole’s normal range is way down in extreme southwestern parts of the U.S. and Mexico,” said Begg. “Of course with global warming, temperatures are changing and I think more southern species are drifting northward. It happens all over Canada.”

Begg noted that birds who migrate are more likely to get turned around, and can sometimes lose their bearings and fly off course. Hooded orioles tend to breed in western parts of Nevada, California and Texas, and in the winter move to southern parts of Mexico.

READ ALSO: Gourmet products smoking good for Langford man’s PTSD

“The last time I saw a hooded oriole was in 1988,” said Begg, who has been studying birds for about 30 years.

The bird spotted in Sidney was likely a young male, said Bregg. She noted this by its black bib and the intensity of its feather colouring. Hooded orioles are bright orange, with black and white wings, and a black tail. The males are more likely to have a black patch of feathers below the beak.

The Bullock’s oriole, a relative to the hooded oriole, is more commonly found nesting on Vancouver Island. Begg said to tell the two species apart, there are a couple of subtle differences: Bullock’s have a black eye line that extends quite far out from their eyes, and hooded orioles have a more downward curved beak.

The best way to attract one of these birds to your yard, is to put out a hummingbird syrup feeder, or include flowers such as Red Hot Pokers in your garden, Bregg said.

“They mainly eat grubs and nectar from flowers, but will also eat the syrup mix in feeders,” she added.

To view more rare bird sightings in B.C., visit bcbirdalert.blogspot.com.

READ ALSO: Killer whales come close to shore in Nanaimo wild-coast spectacle

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Foundation opens applications for next round of Community Recovery Program

Just Posted

A rare Hooded Oriole was spotted visiting a hummingbird feeder in Sidney, by resident Stan Coe. The photo has been flagged on the BC Rare Bird Alert website, stating the bird was visiting Coe’s property from Feb. 16 to March 17, but has not been seen again since. (Photo courtesy of Stan Coe)
Rare bird spotted visiting a backyard feeder in Sidney

Hooded 0rioles are generally found in hotter climates, local bird watcher says

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

BC SPCA, Wild ARC identify signs to look for when you see a stray baby bird

Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. (Black Press Media file)
Victoria Foundation opens applications for next round of Community Recovery Program

Recovery program supports organizations impacted by the pandemic

Crews rescued an injured cyclist from the Hartland Mountain Bike Park on April 5. (Photo: Google Maps)
Saanich crews rescue injured cyclist at Hartland Mountain Bike Park

The cyclist had a severely injured shoulder and was transported to ambulance on an ATV

The Victoria Conference Centre will open as a COVID-19 vaccination site on April 12. Photo: Island Health
Victoria Conference Centre to open as city’s second vaccination site on April 12

B.C. also released a new online portal for booking vaccine appointments on Monday

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)
Fundraiser started for Nanaimo woman shot while intervening in mental health crisis

Regina Hampson suffered wounds to her face and hand

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Most Read