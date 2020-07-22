Reader’s Lens
A picturesque moment at Sooke government wharf. The photo is courtesy of Mike Williams. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. Reader’s Lens is sponsored by Greenaway Realty. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens
A picturesque moment at Sooke government wharf. The photo is courtesy of Mike Williams. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. Reader’s Lens is sponsored by Greenaway Realty. (Contributed photo)
Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture
Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene
Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.
Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue respond to 25 calls so far this year; a dramatic increase in one year
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million
Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact
The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry
Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him
Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system
B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading
Willis Point representative says cumulative effect on neighbourhood being understated
Two bystanders provided CPR on scene
Employment in Greater Victoria on the rise in April
Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene
Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture
Accident happened close to Cedar Road intersection near Nanaimo Airport at about 5:45 a.m.
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors