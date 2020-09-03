Reader’s Lens
A tiny pleasure boat passes through Becher Bay off East Sooke Provincial Park in this picture taken by Julia Stuckenberg. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens
This week’s top photo submitted by a News Mirror reader
Reader’s Lens
A tiny pleasure boat passes through Becher Bay off East Sooke Provincial Park in this picture taken by Julia Stuckenberg. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
This week’s top photo submitted by a News Mirror reader
Photos of the Day
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here