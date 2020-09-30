Reader’s Lens
Parvez Kumar took a picture of this colourful sunset in East Sooke. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s photo of the week
Reader’s photo of the week
Reader’s Lens
Parvez Kumar took a picture of this colourful sunset in East Sooke. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s photo of the week
11-year-old Sooke girl raised over $10,000 for Tour de Rock with bottle drive
In addition to the online survey, a virtual online meeting takes place Oct. 22
Event remembers Indigenous children sent to residential schools
School trustee Nicole Duncan assumes Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidacy
Latoria Road was rerouted back in 2015
Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students
49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey
Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community
COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Removing hazardous waste and de-risking the site ratchet up bill to taxpayers
The study was published Wednesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal
The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’
Music They may not be able to have a physical audience in…
Judge finds man not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder for 2019 thefts
B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer
There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring
Focus is on antigen tests, which are similar to a pregnancy test when it comes to speed, ease of use
The vessel recently returned from the world’s largest naval exercise
Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3