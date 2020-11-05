Sooke photographer Lee-Ann Ruttan snapped this shot of an early sunrise near Park Isle Marine on West Coast Road. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map