Reader’s Lens A pair of sea lions enjoy the sunshine and food at Cowichan Bay. Sooke resident Elaine Kwok makes an annual pilgrimage to see the sea animals. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens
Our ever-popular reader photo of the week
Reader’s Lens A pair of sea lions enjoy the sunshine and food at Cowichan Bay. Sooke resident Elaine Kwok makes an annual pilgrimage to see the sea animals. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Kevin Laird
Sooke News Mirror
Our ever-popular reader photo of the week
Photos of the Day
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here