Our ever-popular reader photo of the week

Reader’s Lens A pair of sea lions enjoy the sunshine and food at Cowichan Bay. Sooke resident Elaine Kwok makes an annual pilgrimage to see the sea animals. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)

Reader’s Lens A pair of sea lions enjoy the sunshine and food at Cowichan Bay. Sooke resident Elaine Kwok makes an annual pilgrimage to see the sea animals. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)

Kevin Laird

Sooke News Mirror

Our ever-popular reader photo of the week

Photos of the Day