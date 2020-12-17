Reader’s Lens
John Mattatall recently came across this vibrant rainbow showering Sooke. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
20 test positive cases identified, three people have now died
Santa Run raised over $11,000 in a single night
Councillors ask staff to come up with formula for future pay raises
The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea
Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time
Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest
Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March
The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities
Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says
New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025
3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act
Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since Dec. 4
Landlord will pay you damage, first month’s rent to take his tenant
133 residential units to be built at 2182 Church Rd.
“This album has been Buckley’s cough syrup for my soul,” says singer-songwriter
Renée Bush writes about what it is like on the front-line of the pandemic in the north
Cause remains under investigation
‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip