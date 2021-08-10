Paddlers race in the Gorge Waterway during a previous competition. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club)

Paddlers race in the Gorge Waterway during a previous competition. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club)

Ready, set, Restart the Gorge! Saanich paddling club hosts first race in a year

Sunday, Aug. 15 club event open to paddlers of all small boats and boards

Inspired by Canada’s phenomenal Olympic rowers and paddlers? Why not enter to race on the Gorge Waterway this Sunday with the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club.

On Aug. 15 the club is hosting a day of races from the clubhouse to the Craigflower Bridge to celebrate being back on the water. Paddlers in kayaks, marathon canoes, single or double outrigger canoes, on stand-up paddle boards or surf-skis are welcome.

Normally the club hosts a Wake Up the Gorge race in April, but it was deferred for obvious (pandemic) reasons. They saw their window of opportunity with Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan and named the race accordingly.

There are two 9.5-kilometre competitive races, one for singles and one for doubles, and a recreational 3.5-km race.

All proceeds – the club is charging $20 for the competitive races and $10 for the recreational race – will benefit the Victoria Native Friendship Centre, a non-profit organization that serves as a meeting place and community connection for Indigenous people on the South Island.

“We really believe in what they’re doing, and because we live on Indigenous lands, it is appropriate for us to do something that benefits Indigenous people broadly,” said Peter Elson, who directs the club’s marathon canoe program.

The Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club is based at 355 Gorge Rd. W. Races are at noon, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Register online and find more information at vckc.ca/restart.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island-based women’s eights wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltfundraiserPaddling

Previous story
Talented birder resumes immersive tours at Oak Bay’s Cattle Point

Just Posted

Protesters hold their ground during police enforcement at Fairy Creek blockade headquarters. (Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page)
Raids and rally strengthen resolve of Fairy Creek protesters

Paddlers race in the Gorge Waterway during a previous competition. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club)
Ready, set, Restart the Gorge! Saanich paddling club hosts first race in a year

Greater Victoria is in for another bout of hot weather with daytime highs from 29 to 32 C between Wednesday (Aug. 11) and Saturday (Aug. 14). (Black Press Media file photo)
Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria ahead of heat wave

Randy Enkin, president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Victoria, uses a sextant, a tool used to determine angles between the horizon and a celestial body such as a star. (Photo by Eva Bild)
Weather poised to present ideal Perseid meteor shower for viewers in Greater Victoria