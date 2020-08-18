Meghan Grimwood was an integral part of Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria newsroom. (Photo courtesy of the Grimwood family)

Remembering Meghan Grimwood – a sense of humour that can’t be replaced

Family graciously asks that donations be made in her memory to Victoria Hospice

It’s with heavy hearts we share the loss of one of our Black Press Media family members.

Meghan Grimwood lost her short but courageous battle with cancer on Aug. 6.

Behind the scenes, Meghan was an integral member of our team. She was dedicated to her craft and had a passion for the industry that was only rivalled by her love for her family – and maybe cats or corgis.

Meghan had a sense of humour that could bring a smile to your face even on the darkest days – something that was often needed and has been greatly missed. Her perfectly-timed jokes or anecdotes would have the entire room laughing.

Meghan could also shake a desk when she sneezed – the sound would echo through the office – leaving some startled and the rest of us laughing because we always knew Meghan was here.

Those who knew Meghan, know what a spirited individual she was. But Meghan was also humble and would never tell you she was a gourmet cook.

While she loved travelling, Victoria was always her home and she loved being a part of this community.

We offer her family – Mary, John and Allison – as well as everyone who knew her, our deepest condolences. While we may not physically be with you at this time, know we are thinking of you and Meghan.

In lieu of flowers, Meghan’s family graciously asks that donations be made in her memory to Victoria Hospice. We join them in thanking the staff and doctors at Victoria Hospice and BC Cancer their work and compassion.

Meghan leaves behind a big hole in our hearts and our newsroom.

 

Most Read