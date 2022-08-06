Royal BC Museum launches free Ukrainian Canadian exhibit

The Royal BC Museum has launched an updated free exhibition celebrating the life and contributions of Ukrainian Canadians. (Courtesy of Royal BC Museum)

The Royal BC Museum has launched a new exhibit showcasing the contributions Ukrainian Canadians have made to the country.

Created in partnership with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Honourary Consulate of Ukraine in Vancouver, Here We Are! honours the lives of the more than 1.3 million Canadians who trace their ancestry to Ukraine and was launched at the museum on Aug. 3.

“We are honoured and proud to have Canada, Here We Are! presented at the Royal BC Museum,” Natalie Jatskevich, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – BC Provincial Council, stated in a release.

“This exhibit helps Canadians and newcomers to this great country to understand the most important steps of our community’s 131-years-long journey in Canada and the most significant contributions made to enriching Canada’s multicultural landscape and strengthening its social, cultural, and economic life. This exhibit also presents a wonderful opportunity for Ukrainian Canadians to reflect on their rich heritage and culture and the ways of giving back to the land where they have made their homes.”

The traveling exhibition was launched in 2016 under the name Bread and Salt to mark the 125th anniversary of Ukrainians in Canada, and has since been updated to reflect the community’s sentiments since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Located on the museum’s ground floor in the Clifford Carl Hall, the exhibit is free for visitors and is on through Jan. 6, 2023.

