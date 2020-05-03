A digital cookbook featuring recipes from Vancouver Island restaurants, organized as a class project by Royal Roads students, will benefit Our Place Society. All proceeds will head directly to the community centre that helps Victoria’s most vulnerable. (Courtesy of Laila Belabbas)

Royal Roads students launch quarantine cookbook, all proceeds benefit Our Place Society

Project looking to fill digital project with recipes from Vancouver Island restaurants

Home cooks rejoice! If you’re tired of cooking the same old macaroni and cheese or you’ve gone over budget on food delivery apps, a new cookbook might just be the perfect pandemic partner.

Taste of the Island is a digital collection of top recipes from Vancouver Island restaurants which not only help satisfy that craving for something new, but also help the most vulnerable in society.

“Everyone is missing out on having such delicious local food, so why not bring it home with you?” said Laila Belabbas, a student at Royal Roads University and one of the cookbook’s creators.

Belabbas and a small group of students in the Bachelor of Commerce program decided to compile the recipes as their project for a new business venture in their Entrepreneurial Management class.

“There’s so much joy when I go out to eat and taste new foods with friends,” she said. “We’re trying to bring that same passion from the cooks into the kitchen.”

READ MORE: No samples, live music or craft vendors allowed at upcoming West Shore farmers market

The team has chosen to donate all proceeds they make to Our Place Society, which will help feed those who might not know where their next meal may come from.

As the cookbook is digital, Belabbas is still looking for restaurants to add their favourite recipes to the mix. If you’re interested in having your restaurant’s recipe featured in the cookbook, reach out to Laila at lailabelabbas@gmail.com The deadline for submission is on May 11 by end of day.

The cookbook is available for pre-order for $15 at www.tasteoftheisland.ca

ALSO READ: Saanich community kitchen continues food distribution amid COVID-19 pandemic

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

cookingOur PlaceRoyal Roads University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay kindergarten students explore connection between trees and kindness
Next story
VIDEO: Saseenos Elementary staff and students say drive-by ‘Hello’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saseenos Elementary staff and students say drive-by ‘Hello’

Staff at Saseenos Elementary School Sooke organized a drive-by on Friday to… Continue reading

Royal Roads students launch quarantine cookbook, all proceeds benefit Our Place Society

Project looking to fill digital project with recipes from Vancouver Island restaurants

Season postponed, Langford’s Pacific FC soccer players train at home

Coach Pa-Modou Kah says team has been ‘tremendous’ with new training tactics

Public art pieces beautify Sidney as Coast Salish art continues resurgence

Pieces from four local First Nation artists help beautify Beacon Avenue

Pandemic brings relief and concern for firefighting during coming dry season

‘It’s a double-edged sword,’ says Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Two children missing at lake near Chilliwack after off-road vehicle accident

B.C. Coroner’s Service has been deployed to investigate ‘the potential deaths of two children’

Barbers, hairstylists sign petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Fire at Nanaimo convenience store starts after teen allegedly shoots flare at clerk

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

New apps emerge amid COVID-19 to tackle gripes with popular delivery services

Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Spartan Bioscience had promised results in one hour

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

Most Read