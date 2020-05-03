Royal Roads students launch quarantine cookbook, all proceeds benefit Our Place Society

A digital cookbook featuring recipes from Vancouver Island restaurants, organized as a class project by Royal Roads students, will benefit Our Place Society. All proceeds will head directly to the community centre that helps Victoria’s most vulnerable. (Courtesy of Laila Belabbas)

Home cooks rejoice! If you’re tired of cooking the same old macaroni and cheese or you’ve gone over budget on food delivery apps, a new cookbook might just be the perfect pandemic partner.

Taste of the Island is a digital collection of top recipes from Vancouver Island restaurants which not only help satisfy that craving for something new, but also help the most vulnerable in society.

“Everyone is missing out on having such delicious local food, so why not bring it home with you?” said Laila Belabbas, a student at Royal Roads University and one of the cookbook’s creators.

Belabbas and a small group of students in the Bachelor of Commerce program decided to compile the recipes as their project for a new business venture in their Entrepreneurial Management class.

“There’s so much joy when I go out to eat and taste new foods with friends,” she said. “We’re trying to bring that same passion from the cooks into the kitchen.”

The team has chosen to donate all proceeds they make to Our Place Society, which will help feed those who might not know where their next meal may come from.

As the cookbook is digital, Belabbas is still looking for restaurants to add their favourite recipes to the mix. If you’re interested in having your restaurant’s recipe featured in the cookbook, reach out to Laila at lailabelabbas@gmail.com The deadline for submission is on May 11 by end of day.

The cookbook is available for pre-order for $15 at www.tasteoftheisland.ca

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

