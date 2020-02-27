Rummage sale returns to Oak Bay’s Monterey for leap year Saturday

Volunteer organizer Pat Chung showcases leather coats in the clothing section ahead of Saturday’s Oak Bay Rummage Sale in the Monterey Recreation Centre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

If the amount of dropoff items continues the way it started, this year’s Oak Bay Rummage Sale might be the biggest ever.

And that’s saying a lot for an event that dates back more than 40 years and will use every room in the Monterey Recreation Centre on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The number of boxes of household goods that showed up on Sunday was overwhelming said one volunteer.

“It was a lovely sunny day on Sunday and people came filing in with their boxes,” said organizer Pat Chung.

Donations are welcome daily between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday, with an early cutoff at noon. This gives the volunteer team time to process the goods.

READ ALSO: Jump-start spring cleaning with donations to Rummage Sale

“A reminder, we don’t take computers or encyclopedia sets, and we don’t sell jewelry,” Chung said. “Save the jewelry for our Christmas bazaar.”

Nonetheless, visitors are sure to find a treasure, Chung said.

There will be 17 booths for shopping and browsing with tables full of books, clothing, kitchenware, art and more in the popular Odd Items Booth.

There are toys, stuffies, cutting boards, pots, pans, golf clubs, foam mats and more.

Doors open for the sale Saturday at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. All proceeds go to the Monterey Recreation Activity Association.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter