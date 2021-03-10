Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria moves to October for 2021 after COVID cancellation

An annual summer cycling tradition is shifting to the fall for 2021 in Greater Victoria.

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria, a mass participation event that regularly sees hundreds of cyclists of all ages and abilities test their abilities on roads around the region, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 2 for its 10th year, from its typical place on the August calendar.

The 2020 event was cancelled last August due to public health restrictions on gatherings.

“We are really excited to welcome cyclists of all fitness levels to enjoy a world-class ride, featuring a traffic-free lane for the day on the scenic roads of Greater Victoria,” tour director and two-time Olympian, Seamus McGrath, said in a release announcing the change.

The event is designed to bring out cyclists at all levels, from those looking for an enjoyable casual ride to those wishing to challenge their physical limits at one of seven different distances. The Tour de Victoria routes range from 15 kilometres to 160 km, and a new distance of 45 km has been added for this year.

As usual, the popular – and free – Ryder’s Kids Ride will be available for little ones, in a loop in front of the legislature and on Belleville Street.

All rides start and finish on Belleville, overlooking the Inner Harbour.

Organizers promise to continue monitoring public health regulations in advance of the event and to take appropriate precautions to ensure the various rides happen safely for participants, volunteers and spectators.

Super early bird registration is now open, with discounted prices in effect until April 30. More information can be found at tourdevictoria.com/. Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria is presented by Scotiabank and produced by Ryders Cycling Society of Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting cycling across the country.

